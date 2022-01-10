Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.26 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.