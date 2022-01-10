Sageworth Trust Co Invests $597,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in York Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in York Water by 14.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in York Water by 13.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in York Water by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of YORW stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $608.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.18. The York Water Company has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $53.77.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.