Sageworth Trust Co Sells 616 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2,923.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 255.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

