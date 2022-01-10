Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 89.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 605,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 651.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 177,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.