Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Morse Asset Management Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.5% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $331.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

