Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,562 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 40.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lennar were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

LEN opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.