Heritage Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In related news, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMC opened at $207.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $143.10 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.