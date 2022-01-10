Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

D stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.