JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 48.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

NYSE MMM opened at $179.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

