We Are One Seven LLC Has $561,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.