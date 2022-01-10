Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 39,868 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 503.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,868 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.09% of Five Below worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $186.21 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

