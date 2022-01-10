Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Shares of KKR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

