Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FL opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.