First National Corp MA ADV Buys 862 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 637,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,475,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.56.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.33 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

