15,785 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 61,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71.

