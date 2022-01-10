Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pandora A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $31.06 on Monday. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.5983 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.