Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$11.00 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

PSYTF stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39.

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

