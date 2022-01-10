NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,810.0 days.

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

