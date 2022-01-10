NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,810.0 days.
Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45.
About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)
