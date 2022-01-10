QuarkChain (QKC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $117.31 million and $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005500 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

