Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $182.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.
NYSE:AXP opened at $174.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.
In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
