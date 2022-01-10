Barclays Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $182.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

NYSE:AXP opened at $174.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

