Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Futu and Global Capital Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 14.28 $170.96 million $2.47 17.00 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Risk and Volatility

Futu has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Futu and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 1 4 3 0 2.25 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu currently has a consensus target price of $157.60, indicating a potential upside of 275.32%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 42.45% 18.91% 2.72% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Futu beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

