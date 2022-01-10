Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

