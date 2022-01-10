Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

