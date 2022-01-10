Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.16 EPS

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

ABCB opened at $54.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

