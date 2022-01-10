Graypoint LLC Purchases 355 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.63 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

