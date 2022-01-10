Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $125.27 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.50.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

