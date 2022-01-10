iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.