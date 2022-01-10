Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,300 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of L. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 862.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

L opened at $60.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other Loews news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock valued at $836,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

