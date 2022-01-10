Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 924,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,560 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $42,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

GLPI stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

