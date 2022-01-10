Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $36.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

COLD stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,989,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,044,000 after acquiring an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

