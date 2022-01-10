C&C Group (LON:CCR) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 292 ($3.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 280 ($3.77) in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday.

CCR opened at GBX 237.20 ($3.20) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £931.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.39). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.02.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

