Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

