Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,107,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

