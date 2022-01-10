Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Holdings Boosted by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 201.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,041,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 726,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.51 on Monday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

