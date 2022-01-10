Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ambarella by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $641,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.14.

Shares of AMBA opened at $157.60 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

