Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 606 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 103.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,213. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

RMD stock opened at $237.23 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.14 and a 200-day moving average of $265.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

