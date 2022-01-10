Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,452.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3,434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

