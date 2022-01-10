Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,371 John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 2,502.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMH opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.