Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $1,313,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $347.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.09. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

