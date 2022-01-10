Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,745 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 69.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

HTPA stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

