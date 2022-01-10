Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Raised by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

TFC opened at $65.00 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

