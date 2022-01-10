Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,679 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $68,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

