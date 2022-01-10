Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,679 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $68,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $44.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.
In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,146 shares of company stock valued at $608,715. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
