We Are One Seven LLC Buys 4,402 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $55.51 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89.

