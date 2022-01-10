We Are One Seven LLC Trims Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 925.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.