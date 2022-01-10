Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 210,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $232.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.72 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.55.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

