JustInvest LLC Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.84 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

