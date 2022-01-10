BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 862 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Biogen were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,830,000 after purchasing an additional 189,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $232.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.55.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

