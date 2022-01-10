Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
BAYRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
