Analysts Set Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) PT at $39.00

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

BAYRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

