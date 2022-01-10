Analysts Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 182.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in MP Materials in the second quarter worth $4,596,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 23.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,045,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,554,000 after acquiring an additional 198,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $45.52 on Friday. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 3.45.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.