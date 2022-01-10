Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 2,134 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.